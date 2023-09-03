Site secured for Cessnock Fire Station upgrade

A new Fire and Rescue Station at Cessnock is closer to fruition, with a site having now been purchased by the state government.

The current facility on Edward Street has been in action for more than 100 years and has been sorely in need of an upgrade, as the large trucks used to fight fires today, barely fit through the doors.

The new station will be built on Cessnock Street and will house male and female amenities, a purpose built setup to better accommodate staff, vehicles and equipment, as well as a dedicated de-contamination zone.

Construction is earmarked to get underway by April and is due to be completed in early 2025.