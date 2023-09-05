Maitland Pickers star wins prestigious NSWRL award

Maitland Pickers No.6 Chad O’Donnell has claimed the NSW Rugby League Men’s Country Championship Player of the Year award at the annual Brad Fittler Medal awards night in Sydney.

The five-eighth has now been a part of three Newcastle Rugby League premiership wins with the Pickers including the weekend’s win over South Newcastle.

He’s also played in two Presidents Cup titles with the side, helped Newcastle to a Country Championships victory earlier this year and then went on to Captain the Country side to a win over City.

O’Donnell was named Player of the Match for his efforts in that Country Championships final.

BRAD FITTLER MEDAL FULL LIST OF AWARD WINNERS

Brad Fittler Medal: Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers)

True Blue Award: Liam Martin (Penrith Partners)

The Daily Telegraph People’s Choice Award: Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

NSW Women’s State of Origin Player of the Year: Emma Tonegato (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

Sky Blues Award: Kezie Apps (Wests Tigers)

NSW Under 19s State of Origin Player of the Match: Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders)

NSW Under 19s Women’s State of Origin Player of the Match: Chelsea Makira (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup Player of the Year: Dean Hawkins (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Harvey Norman NSW Women’s Premiership Player of the Year: Holli Wheeler (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Jersey Flegg Cup Player of the Year: Max McCathie (Sydney Roosters)

Leagues Clubs Australia Ron Massey Cup Player of the Year: Jake Butfield (St Marys Saints)

Sydney Shield Player of the Year: Ryan Joynes (Ryde-Eastwood Hawks)

Men’s Country Championship Player of the Year: Chad O’Donnell (Newcastle Maitland Region Knights)

Women’s Country Championship Player of the Year: Krystal Blackwell (Monaro Colts)

Tom Nelson Medal for SLE Laurie Daley Cup Player of the Year: Xavier Cacciotti (Monaro Colts)

Ron Lanesbury Medal for SLE Andrew Johns Cup Player of the Year: Jack Talbott (South Coast Illawarra Dragons)

Grade Referee of the Year: Damian Brady

Junior Representative Referee of the Year: Brayden Hunt

Ray Stellar Club Person of the Year: Ian Boardman (Hills Bulls)

Gordon Lowrie Memorial Community Volunteer of the Year Award: Christopher Hollis (Taree Red Rovers JRLC)