Police very concerned for man missing with dementia at Beresfield

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man with dementia who hasn’t been seen since yesterday afternoon.

85-year-old Raymond Peterson was last seen at Yarrum Avenue in Beresfield at around 2pm – his family have said on social media he left to take his dog Jackie for a walk and didn’t return home.

Family contact Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers who commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

Police have serious concerns for Raymond as he lives with dementia.

Raymond is described as being of Caucasian appearance, approximately 175cm tall, of medium build, bald, with a grey moustache and goatee and was last seen wearing a navy long sleeve shirt, dark grey jeans, a cap, and prescription glasses.

Police sent out a geo-targeted text message in the local area just after 10pm as the search continued into the night.

Anyone with information into Raymond’s whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.