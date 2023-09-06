Record third Danny Buderus Medal for Ponga

Knights Captain Kalyn Ponga has taken out the Danny Buderus Medal as the Knights NRL Player of the Year.

It’s his record third Buderus Medal after having won it previously in 2018 and 2020.

After overcoming a number of concussions, Ponga bounced back this year and amassed 18 appearances this year, notching eight tries, 40 goals and 20 try-assists.

“I’m extremely honoured to receive this award,” Ponga said.

“The support of my family, there were some dark days, but I just believed in myself and stuck to what I know. I have a lot of people to thank.

“This is such an enjoyable team to be a part of, we backed ourselves and put ourselves in a great spot.

“I’m standing up here for an individual award but it’s really a team effort.

The 2023 Awards night also saw a number of other players recognised for their outstanding achievements this year – Tyson Frizell earned the Players’ Player Award, versitile forward Dylan Lucus was awarded Rookie of the Year after his debut season, Phoenix Crossland claimed the Gladiator of the Year Award and Jacob Saifiti was awarded the Community Player of the Year Award.

NRL AWARD WINNERS:

Player of the Year (Danny Buderus Medal) – Kalyn Ponga

NRL Players’ Player – Tyson Frizell

Rookie of the Year – Dylan Lucas

Community Player of the Year – Jacob Saifiti

Knight in Shining Armour – Leo Thompson

Gladiator of the Year – Phoenix Crossland

NSW Cup Players’ Player – Jack Johns

NSW Cup Player of the Year – Adam Clune

Jersey Flegg Players’ Player – Brock Greacen

Jersey Flegg Player of the Year – Jack Cullen

NRL Debut Players – Dylan Lucas (#340), Ryan Rivett (#341), Tom Cant (#342) and Riley Jones (#345)

NRL Milestones – Dane Gagai (250 NRL Games, 150 Knights Games) Daniel Saifiti (150 NRL + Knights Games), Kalyn Ponga (100 NRL + Knights Games), Lachlan Fitzgibbon (100 NRL + Knights Games), Tyson Frizell (50 Knights Games), Phoenix Crossland (50 NRL + Knights Games), Bradman Best (50 NRL + Knights Games), Brodie Jones (50 NRL + Knights Games), Jack Hetherington (50 NRL Games)

Departing Players/Staff – Lachlan Miller, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Kurt Mann, Hymel Hunt, Bailey Hodgson, Dane Aukafolau, Adam Clune, Dominic Young, Simi Sasagi and Jack Johns.