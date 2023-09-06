Search For Missing Raymond Peterson Expands To Raymond Terrace

The search for missing 85-year-old Raymond Peterson is nearing the 48 hour mark with the focus of emergency services expanding to Raymond Terrace.

Mr Peterson was reported missing to police on Monday evening after he didn’t return home to his Yarrum Street address in Beresfield after a walk.

There are grave concerns for the 85-year-old as he lives with dementia.

SES volunteers, community members and police have been scouring the Beresfield area and were assisted in the air by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter on Tuesday.

A new geo-targeted text message was issued early on Wednesday following reports of a possible sighting of Mr Peterson near the Pacific Highway and Richardson Road at Raymond Terrace.

Acting Inspector for Port Stephens-Hunter Police District, Timothy James said it has been a harrowing few days for the family.

“As you would imagine the family are extremely worried for this 85-year-old. There’s quite a number of generations of family that are out and about [searching], and at home who are waiting and hoping for the best”

He is urging locals who notice anything out of the ordinary to contact police.

“We just ask especially if you’re in the local area to keep a look out around your house and around your street. If you do see somebody or see something contact Crime Stoppers or your local police station.”