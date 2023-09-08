Have your say on the M1 Extension to Raymond Terrace design

As planning for the 15-kilometre M1 Extension to Raymond Terrace ticks along, locals are now being asked for their input on landscaping and design.

Draft plans are now on pubic exhibition and open for feedback on a range of elements such as retaining walls, bridges, lighting, signs, paving types and artwork.

$2.1 billion is being poured into the Hexham Straight and M1 Extension project; the latter will see a four-lane divided motorway with two lanes in each direction; new interchanges at Black Hill, Tarro, Tomago and Raymond Terrace; and a 2.6-kilometre viaduct over the Hunter River and floodplain, the Main North Rail Line, and the New England Highway.

A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the M1 extension will save motorists up to nine minutes of travel time during peak periods once its finished in 2028.

“Motorists will be able to bypass up to five sets of traffic lights and reduce traffic demand on existing key routes,

“Another key initiative for the design is an expression of Country and the relationship to the Hunter River through the integration of artwork provided on the safety screens, and the entry to the Hunter Region Botanic Gardens, along with landscape elements at the interchanges and signposting of Country.

“The project will create and support around 2700 jobs during the estimated five years of construction. Now as we come down to the exciting part, we want to hear from the community. People can view the draft design and landscape plans and provide their feedback either online or by attending one of our community information sessions.”

The project team will also host a series of in-person and online consultation and information sessions to provide an overview of the plan and answer any questions.

Webinars, using the “Teams” platform, will be held on Friday 15 September from 12pm to 1pm and Thursday 21 September from 6pm to 7pm.

There will also be community events on Thursday 14 September from 10am to 1pm at Beresfield Community Hall and Wednesday 20 September from 4pm to 7pm at Raymond Terrace Senior Citizens Hall.

More information about the design and landscape plans is available at: http://www.caportal.com.au/tfnsw/m1rt