Elderly Woman Perishes In Lake Munmorah House Fire

A body, believed to be that of an elderly Lake Mummorah woman, was found in a burnt out home in the quiet lakeside suburb on Friday.

Emergency services responded to reports a fire had broken out in a home on Clarence Street around 10.30am and arrived to find the rear of a single-level home in flames.

NSW Rural Fire Service Central Coast District Manager Superintendent Viki Campbell said upon arrival firefighters were alerted that an occupant was unaccounted for.

RFS crews commenced offensive efforts to contain the blaze and were assisted by NSW Fire & Rescue.

Once extinguished, the body was located in an internal search of the premises.

She has not been formally identified but is believed to be aged in her 80s and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

One other person was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

“There was a family member that was also residing in the house that was on-scene who was looked after by NSW Ambulance personnel,” Superintendent Campbell said.

“This was a highly confronting scene for all the emergency services and tragic news for the family.”

A crime scene has been established, and investigations are underway into the cause of the fire.

Superintendent Campbell said when fire crews arrived there did not appear to be any indication the smoke alarm had activated.

“We’re not sure whether there was working smoke alarms or if that contributed or not”

“Obviously the cause is under investigation and we have a Rural Fire Service fire investigation team working with police forensics on the scene right now to try and piece together the cause and origin of this fire.”