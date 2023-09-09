State-first eating disorder treatment centre set to open at Charlestown mid-2024

The build has officially gotten underway this week on a Residential Eating Disorders Treatment Centre at Charlestown.

The two-storey, 12 bed facility will include a residential wing, clinic rooms and flexible spaces to deliver 24-7 intensive wrap around support in a home-like environment.

Construction has officially gotten underway this week and is hoped to be complete by mid-next year and will be the first facility of its kind in NSW.

Hunter Upper House MP Emily Suvaal, who has been open about her own battle with an eating disorder says it will provide crucial support.

“As someone with lived experience I want to help change the dialogue on community mental health and the importance of providing specialised support services and improving options available.

“These experiences can be incredibly confronting and isolating, especially for so many young people going through treatment. It is vital that the facilities are designed with a semblance of home to provide as much comfort as possible,” Ms Suvaal said.

The project is set to be complete by mid-2024.