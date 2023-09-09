Detours in place on Golden Highway for flyover bridge works

Works as part of the flyover bridge project on the Golden Highway are continuing today.

Transport For NSW says a roundabout is being built which will connect the Golden Highway to the New England Highway and the new bridge.

Crews are on site now and will be carrying out works until 6pm tonight, meaning the Golden Highway near Whittingham is closed between Range Road and the New England Highway.

A detour of up to ten minutes via Range Road and the New England Highway is in place for the duration of the works.