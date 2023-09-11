Teenager caught speeding, unregistered, unlicenced and not wearing a helmet

A teenager caught speeding and not wearing a helmet on a motorcycle has gotten himself into more strife, by only having a NSW Heavy Vehicle Licence on him.

Highway patrol officers were patrolling the Pacific Highway at Lake Munmorah in southern Lake Macquarie at about 9am on Saturday when they saw a blue Yamaha GSX motorcycle travelling at 70km/hr and being ridden by a male not wearing a helmet.

The 19-year-old from Summerland Point was stopped and produced a NSW Heavy Vehicle Licence to police.

To make matters even worse the motorcycle had been unregistered since December 2021 and was also uninsured.

He was subsequently issued $3134 for a number of offences including not wearing a helmet, being unregistered and uninsured and being unlicenced for riding the motorbike.