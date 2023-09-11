Northern NSW NPL Champions crowned

The Lambton Jaffas men’s side and the Broadmeadow Magic women’s side were crowned the Northern NSW NPL champions over the weekend.

More than 2,000 people packed into Jack McLaughlin Oval on Saturday night to watch the men’s Lambton Jaffas and Broadmeadow Magic do battle.

Lambton struck first in the 52nd minute with Reece Papas putting away one of the greatest NPL men’s grand final goals of all time firing the shot from long range that struck the underside of the crossbar and rebounded back up into the roof of the net.

Magic’s Jayden Stewardson then locked the score up at 1-all in the 57th minute converting a penalty shot.

The score was still 1-1 at the siren so extra time was added and that’s when Jaffas Kale Bradbury scored the match winner and broke the Broadmeadow fans hearts.

Lambton’s grand final victory is the first time in the club’s history the side has won back-to-back championships.

The women did battle yesterday with Broadmeadow going up against Newcastle Olympic at Magic Park.

Olympic opened the scoring with Jemma House hitting the back of the net in the tenth minute and Magic retaliated before half time with a goal from Lucy Jerram.

The second half stretched into extra time for a nail biting finish that saw Adriana Konjarski score the winning goal for Broadmeadow on the stroke of the 90th minute.

To top it off, Broadmeadow’s Kobie Ferguson was named Player of the Grand Final.