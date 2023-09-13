Raiders star banned over incident with Knights player

Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton has been suspended for three matches after being found guilty of biting Knights five-eighth Tyson Gamble.

Wighton was sent straight to the judiciary and was found guilty of the incident that occurred in the 48th minute of the elimination final on Sunday.

The panel members were unanimous in their decision.

It means Wighton will be unavailable for the end-of-season Pacific Championships as well as the opening round clash in Las Vegas.

Meantime, Knights forward Adam Elliot has entered an early guilty plea and been fined $3,000 for a careless high tackle during the same game.

The Knights travel across the ditch tomorrow to prepare for their game against the Warriors in Auckland on Saturday afternoon.