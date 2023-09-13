Learner motorcyclist caught traveling at 120km/hr along shoulder at Wallsend

Police say a motorcyclist used the road shoulder to speed past nearly 70 vehicles on the Newcastle Link Road at Wallsend on Monday.

Newcastle Highway Patrol were conducting high visibility patrols at about 4pm when they detected a motorcycle travelling on the shoulder in excess of 120km/hr.

The motorcycle traveled for 1.6 kilometres and overtook 68 slow moving vehicles along the shoulder.

Police stopped the 33-year-old male rider who produced a learners rider licence – the motorcycle he was riding, a BMW S1000RR, was also a prohibited motorcycle for a learner licence holder.

The rider was issued with $886 worth of infringement notices and lost six demerit points.