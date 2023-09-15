Man loses number plates after clocking 224km/h past a Police car at Fullerton Cove

A driver has been clocked by Police doing more than 220km/h at Fullerton Cove.

Newcastle Highway Patrol were on Nelson Bay Road at Fern Bay at about 11:30pm on Thursday night when they detected a Mazda 3 MPS being driven northbound at 116km/h in a 70km/h area.

After passing police, the vehicle sped up.

Officers caught up with the car at Fullerton Cove where it was detected travelling at 224km/h an hour, before the 24-year-old driver was eventually pulled over.

He was issued a Court Attendance Notice for October, his licence was suspended and number plates also seized.