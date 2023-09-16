Screaming Jets founder Paul Woseen dies aged 56

Founding member of legendary Newcastle band The Screaming Jets, Paul Woseen, has passed away aged 56.

The band posted on social media overnight:

“It is with broken hearts that we tell you our beloved brother in rock Paul Woseen has passed away today. We are shattered, dealing with the loss of Paully, he was a brilliant shining light in all of our lives.

“Our hearts are with Paully’s family, and we ask that you respect our need for privacy at this time.”

Woseen formed the band in the 1980s that took on the name The Screaming Jets in 1989.

The Screaming Jets are due to release their ninth studio album, ‘Professional Misconduct’, on October 6 and kick off a tour in November that is due to finish with a show at the Toronto Hotel on February 23.

There is not a cause of death confirmed publicly at this stage.

Image: The Screaming Jets Facebook page