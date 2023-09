More than two hundred tonnes of new rock will be brought in to replace a deteriorating rock wall on the banks of Throsby Creek.

Fencing was installed more than a year ago along the path on the western side of the creek, which has been crumbling away.

Newcastle Council has unveiled a $350,000 works program to stabilise approximately 200 metres of the popular walking and running route

The re-build will also see the wall built higher to ensure it’s fit for the future.