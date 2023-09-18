Bush fire rips through bushland at Neath

Firefighters are monitoring a bushfire near Cessnock that broke out yesterday afternoon.

The fire started just before midday, about 4 kilometres north east of Cessnock at Neath, and reached a Watch and Act alert level just after 12:30pm when the fire activity increased.

NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers were assisted by the Chinook helicopter in the air in a bid to get on top of the blaze.

The Neath Hotel had to be evacuated early on, but patrons and employees were allowed back in and then assisted with water and food for emergency service personnel.

The fires has burnt through about 60 hectares and is now under control.

Firefighters worked to strengthen containment lines overnight ahead of another hot day – the Fire Danger Rating today for the Hunter region is HIGH due to the hot and dry conditions.

The Fire Danger Rating will increase as the week goes on, it’s forecast to be EXTREME by Wednesday.

Those in the area of Neath and Abermain should continue to monitor conditions, stay up to date and follow their bush for survival plan.