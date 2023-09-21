Two in hospital after shooting at Lake Macquarie

Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly shot two people at Gateshead in the early hours of this morning.

Just after 2:20am, emergency services were called to Cassia Crescent and found a 42-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers were told they were shot by a man believed to be in his 30s who fled the scene.

Both the man and the woman were treated at the scene before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital. The man suffered an arm injury and the woman an injury to her leg – they were both last reported to be in serious but stable conditions.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation is underway.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Lake Macquarie Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.