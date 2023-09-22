P plater caught driving 66kph over limit, near Newcastle, says he was running late to TAFE

A P plate driver has told Police he was running late to TAFE, after he was caught driving 66 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.

About 7:20am on Thursday officers from Newcastle Police District, clocked a Subaru Impreza travelling at 166 kilometres per hour on the M1 Motorway at Stockrington in a 110 kilometres per hour zone.

When the driver was pulled over, he produced a P2 licence which is restricted to 100 kilometres per hour and the driver offered the excuse that he was running late.

He was issued an infringement notice, had his licence suspended for six months and number plates seized for three months.