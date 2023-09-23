Hunter Surf Life Saving Patrol Season Begins

Hunter Surf Life Saving will officially mark the beginning of the season today, with the annual Raising of the Flags at Nobbys Beach.

It comes ahead of what is expected to be a bumper season, with record numbers flocking to the coast for a reprieve from the forecast hot and dry conditions over the summer.

The flag raising will officially kick off at 10 o’clock this morning.

Last year more than 7,000 active patrolling members hit the sand across the region, together clocking up nearly 60,000 patrol hours.

Hunter Surf Lifesaving President, Henry Scruton ESM, said safety is more important than ever this year, as evidenced by how busy his volunteers were last summer.

“Our volunteers provided first aid 350 times, made 180 rescues, and completed nearly 36,500 preventative actions,” Mr Scruton said.

“We had more than 750,000 visitors to our beaches last summer, and that number is expected to increase with reports of some particularly hot months on the way.”

There are 13 beaches between Tea Gardens Hawks Nest and Catherine Hill Bay which will be patrolled seven days per week until the season ends in April.