Man to front court over alleged drink driving crash

A crash at New Lambton Heights in the early hours of yesterday morning will see a man face court on drink driving charges.

Just after midnight police attended McCaffrey Drive where they found a Holden Commodore had collided with a motorbike.

The male driver of the car was allegedly found at the scene swaying and unstable on his feet and after returning a positive roadside breath test, was taken to Waratah Police Station for secondary testing.

A second breath test revealed a reading of .148

Mid range PCA.

The 53 – year -old had his license suspended on the spot and will face Newcastle Local Court next month.