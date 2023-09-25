Man allegedly steals charity money from Upper Hunter store

A man will face court tomorrow after allegedly stealing charity money from an Upper Hunter shop.

Emergency services were called to a business on Kelly Street in Scone just after 6:30pm last Wednesday following reports of a robbery.

Hunter Valley Police District officers spoke to a 25-year-old female employee – she told police she was about to close when a man believed to be in his 20s, entered the store and allegedly demanded money.

The man allegedly stole a charity coinbox located near counter before fleeing on foot.

The woman was uninjured and police established a crime scene to investigate.

Their inquiries led them to a home on Coolibah Street at about 9am on Friday where they arrested a 25-year-old man and charged him with demand property with menaces with intent to steal, and steal from the person value less than or equal to $2,000.

He was refused bail and remanded in custody until his court appearance tomorrow.