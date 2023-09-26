Man in hospital after being stabbed at Cessnock

A man remains in a critical condition in hospital after allegedly being stabbed at Cessnock on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Middle Road at Paxton at about 5:30pm and arrived to find a man suffering stab wounds to his stomach.

The 47-year-old was taken to the John Hunter Hospital where he was last reported to be in a critical but stable condition.

Police were told the man was injured after an altercation with a woman known to him.

A 33-year-old was not long after arrested and taken to Cessnock police station and charged with reckless grievous bodily harm (domestic violence), and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (domestic violence).

The Paxton woman was refused bail and appeared in court yesterday, where she did not apply for bail and was formally remanded in custody to reappear next month.