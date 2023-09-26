Hazard reduction burn to protect hundreds of homes at Cameron Park

Hundreds of homes and a network of transmission lines at Cameron Park are better prepared for the hot summer months after a big hazard reduction burn.

More than 40 Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters, with Rural Fire Service volunteers and council staff worked across the weekend to reduce the built up fuel in 38 hectares of bushland at Lake Macquarie.

It’s one of a number of hazard reduction burns that have been underway while weather conditions are favourable before the Bush Fire Danger Period starts on October 1.

Further burns are planned this week in SYDNEY.

Meantime, the huge fire burning at Upper Allyn in Dungog is now at patrol only, as is the Bee Box fire nearby.