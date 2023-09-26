New Women’s refuge to be built at Lake Macquarie under new program

A new women’s refuge at Lake Macquarie is set to be constructed under a partnership between the state government and local housing providers.

It’s one of 27 being built across regional NSW and is part of the Core and Cluster Program, providing crisis accommodation in a less shared environment, offering fully independent options, including private bathrooms and kitchen facilities, to those seeking the service.

Jenny’s Place and Housing Plus are the local providers chosen to take on the delivery and operation.

Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Jodie Harrison says the Core and Cluster Model allows women and children the best opportunity for trauma recovery.

“Addressing the scourge of domestic violence is a whole-of-community responsibility and we are pleased to be working with partners, such as Jenny’s Place and Housing Plus, to ensure the needs of victim-survivors are being heard and addressed.

“As part of the Core and Cluster program, the Lake Macquarie site is one of 27 domestic violence refuges our government is delivering in regional communities across NSW and one of 10 that we are delivering in partnership with Housing Plus,” Ms Harrison said.

Image: Greg Piper MP.