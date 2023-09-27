Key owners sought after robbery

Police are trying to find the owners of a set of keys, seized after a foot chase in Hamilton.

A 22-year-old man was chased around Hamilton South before being caught.

He’s been charged with eight offences, including possessing a prohibited drug and driving offences from earlier this month in North Lambton.

He’ll appear in Newcastle court today.

The allegedly stolen keys, with an apparent key ring photo of the owners, was recovered, with people urgent to contact Waratah police if they know the owners.