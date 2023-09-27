Trio of teens charged over Hunter Valley armed robbery and police pursuit

Three teenagers have been arrested over their alleged involvement in an armed robbery and a pursuit across the Hunter Valley overnight.

About 1am on Wednesday, Police were alerted to reports of the robbery at Blandford, near Murrurundi, where a 73-year-old man told officers he had stopped his vehicle to assist three unknown people who flagged him down.

As he exited his car, the trio allegedly threatened the man with a knife, before making off with his vehicle, a white Ford Ranger Utility.

The vehicle was later tracked down in Singleton by patrolling officers who attempted to stop it on the New England Highway. A pursuit was initiated which eventually ended in North Lambton, following the use of tyre spikes.

Three teenagers – two boys and a girl – were arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station.

The alleged driver, a 17-year-old boy, was charged with robbery in company, and police pursuit – not stop – drive recklessly.

The passengers, both aged 16, were charged with robbery in company, and can be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

All three were refused bail to appear before a Children’s Court on Wednesday.