Two charged after alleged carjacking at Maitland

Two men have been charged after an alleged carjacking in broad daylight at Maitland Park earlier this month.

Police were called to the park on Les Darcy Drive near Maitland Pool at 12:45pm on September 12 – when they arrived they were told two women’s in their 60s had been approached by two men before the men allegedly stole their car and fled.

Officers established a crime scene and will allege in court that their investigations led them to the silver Honda CRV burnt out at Singleton later that night.

Further inquiries saw a 25-year-old man arrested at a home on Barton Avenue in Singleton the following day.

The Raymond Terrace man was charged with aggravated steal from the person, steal from the person value greater than $15000, damage property by fire/explosives, and use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention. He was refused bail to appear in court last Thursday where he was formally refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court in November.

Yesterday, the second man – a 47-year-old – was arrested at Maitland Police Station.

The Rutherford man was charged with two counts of steal from the person value over $15000. He was refused bail to appear before Maitland Local Court today.