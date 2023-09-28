Blues Coach Brad Fittler quits NSW Blues

NSW Blues Coach Brad Fittler has quit the role after SIX YEARS with the squad.

It’s being reported that Fittler was offered an extension to remain in the role, but today told the NRL he would not be taking it on.

He took on the job from Laurie Daley in 2018 and lead the Blues to three wins across his six year tenure.

Speculation over his replacement is already running rife, with Raiders Coach Ricky Stuart and Storm Mentor Craig Bellamy among the candidates rumoured.

The NRL says expressions of interest from coaches are being sought.

Image: NRL.com