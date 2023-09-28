Police launch appeal to locate missing Hunter teenager

Police have launched an appeal to help track down a missing Hunter teenager who was last seen on Sunday.

16-year-old Bodhi Nancarrow was last spotted at Maitland Railway Station at around 8pm and when he could not be located, a report was made to Port Stephens-Hunter Police who are investigating.

He is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, about 170 centimetres tall, of medium build, has short black hair and left nose piercing, and was last seen wearing a brown jumper with the ‘Make Memories’ writing, black shorts with ‘MM’ writing, black and white sneakers and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.