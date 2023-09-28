Two charged over a number of break and enters at Lake Macquarie

A police pursuit across Lake Macquarie has lead to charges being laid over a number of break and enters in the area.

Police were patrolling Sturt Street at Swansea at about 10:20am on Tuesday, when they attempted to stop a black Honda Accord sedan – the vehicle allegedly failed to stop as directed and a pursuit was initiated that continued through Pelican, Blacksmiths and Murrays Beach, where the vehicle came to a stop.

The 38-year-old male driver was arrested at the scene and taken to Belmont Police Station.

Police were allegedly able to link the man to three break and enters that occurred over recent weeks in Catherine Hill Bay, Valentine, and Blacksmiths.

The man from Blacksmiths was charged with four counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception, three counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company steal, three counts of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, police pursuit – not stop – drive recklessly, and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.

Following further inquiries, a 45-year-old woman was arrested at the John Hunter Hospital at about 1pm on Tuesday after allegedly being found to be linked to a break and enter in both Blacksmiths and Valentine.

The Swansea woman was charged with two counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company steal, and dishonestly obtain property by deception.

The pair were refused bail to appear in court yesterday.