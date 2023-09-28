New women’s refuge to be built in Maitland

Jodie Harrison at the Lake Macquarie women’s refuge announcement earlier this week.

Just days after a new women’s refuge was announced for Lake Macquarie, there’s some good news for Maitland now as well.

Under the innovative Core and Cluster model, a refuge will also be built in Maitland, providing emergency accommodation for women and children escaping domestic and family violence.

The NSW Government has provided $6.4 million in funding for the refuge that will be developed by Housing Plus, with Carries Place providing on-site support services.

The refuge will have eight units with support services such as counselling, legal assistance, education and employment support and is expected to be available from the end of this year.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads and Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison said the new refuge will provide the immediate support that many women and children escaping violence need.

“Emergency waiting lists for housing are extremely high in Maitland and our domestic violence rates are sadly high,” Minister Aitchison said.

“Often women don’t leave a violent relationship because they have nowhere to go.

“We know we need more housing and this announcement is a positive step in the right direction that will make a real difference to people in urgent need.”

Housing Plus CEO Justin Cantelo said Housing Plus was pleased to partner with Carrie’s Place, which has more than 40 years of experience helping women and children in Maitland.

“This is so exciting on many levels – purpose built emergency accommodation for women and children, to better meet their support needs and to tailor services to giving them the best opportunity for trauma recovery, and a great partnership with Housing Plus in Maitland,” said Carrie’s Place CEO Jayne Clowes.

Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Jodie Harrison said domestic and family violence is a serious and devastating crime, and requires a whole of community response.

“Refuges and emergency accommodation are the first step in helping women and children escape violence. We are also making sure they receive the support services they need, when they need it, to build an independent future.”