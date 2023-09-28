Two Hunter men charged with weapons offences during Operation Pendula

A firearm blitz across NSW has seen some local gun owners charged over their alleged links to organised crime groups.

The NSW Firearms Registry, State Crime Command’s Raptor Squad and the State Intelligence Unit undertook Operation Pendula yesterday to revoke firearm licences from those who allegedly have links to Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs or Organised Criminal Networks.

During the operation, police seized 80 firearms, approximately 30,000 rounds of ammunition, revoked nine firearm licences and suspended five.

Locally, a 34-year-old man was charged at Mount Hutton – a storage inspection saw him charged with not keep firearm safely and possess prohibited weapon without a permit after police located a slingshot and identified a number of other breaches. He will face court in November.

At Greta, a 50-year-old man was charged with possess unauthorised prohibited firearm and not keep firearm safely after police located a firearm with an attached silencer during a safe storage inspection. He will also face court in November.

Firearm inspections were also carried out at West Wallsend, but no arrests were made.

Commander of State Crime Command’s Raptor Squad, Detective Acting Superintendent Stuart Gordon, said firearm licence revocation is an additional tool police are using to target violence and organised crime.

“This operation is all about removing criminals’ access to guns – whether lawfully held by other people or not,

“Firearm regulation is an ongoing tactic in disrupting organised criminal networks and working with the NSW Firearms registry to revoke licences and seize guns from their associates is just another tool in our arsenal.

“Whilst it is not alleged any person subject to this operation is themselves involved in criminal activity, it’s another reminder of the price of involvement in OCN or OMCGs. The NSW Police Force have significant powers to keep the community safe and choosing to be involved in organised crime – or associating with those who are – guarantees police attention.”