Belmont Baths get upgrade

After two months work to improve access to the Belmont Baths is finally complete with locals expected to flock to the water to cool off this summer.

In a bid to make getting in and out of the popular swimming hole easier, rocks at the entry were taken away and replaced with sand, spread across a 300 metre section.

Crews successfully removed rock from the base of the seawall in August, creating two groynes on either side of the baths to help stop the sand being washed away.

The $35,000 project wrapped up just in time for this long weekend.