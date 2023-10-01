Have you seen Alexander Moore?

A young man’s family is growing more and more concerned about his welfare after he disappeared a week ago and hasn’t been seen since.

22-year-old Alexander Moore was last seen at Rothbury last Sunday, 24 September, at 8:30pm.

Family are concerned for his welfare as Alexander suffers from a number of medical conditions.

Alexander is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 165cm tall, with a slim build, blond hair, green eyes, and is bearded. It’s not known what he was wearing when he left the premises.

Alexander may be driving a 2012-model silver Holden Commodore with NSW registration, CV14LA.

Hunter Valley Police District officers are urging anyone who has seen Alexander since he disappeared, or has information to contact Cessnock Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.