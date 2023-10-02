Flood damaged road in Maitland finally getting repaired

A road in Maitland which was severely damaged during the 2022 floods, is finally set to be repaired.

Shovels are expected to hit the ground on Louth Park Road on October 16, as part of a $1 million works package.

Those works include resurfacing approximately two kilometres of road between Trappaud Road and near to Reflection Drive, repairs to Yarrabong Bridge and replacing flood damaged pipes in the area.

Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said the road is in desperate need of repair to ensure its fit for use.

“Our crews will be on site from Monday 16 October to begin these important improvements and give the people of Louth Park and surrounds the roads they expect,

“Residents of Louth Park and the wider community have been calling for these repairs and we’re proud to be delivering for the people of Maitland.”

Council’s Manager Works Ashley Kavanagh said the road will be closed for four weeks while work takes place, but all efforts will be made to minimise the impact to residents.

“We recognise this closure will affect residents in Louth Park particularly those on O’connells Road, however we will make sure locals are always able to access their property during this time,

“There will be detours in place via Mount Vincent Road while work occurs, and we appreciate the community for their patience and understanding during this time.”

Weather permitting, work is expected to be completed in four weeks.