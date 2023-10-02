The Newcastle Knights NRLW side are the toast of the town yet again with a spectacular 2023 Premiership win that will be celebrated with a Civic Reception tomorrow.

Newcastle Council will host the Reception for the players and staff at City Hall from 4:30pm tomorrow.

It will be open for the public to attend and following the official proceedings, fans will have the chance to meet their heroes as part of an autograph signing session.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the Knights’ women have become incredible ambassadors for Newcastle.

“This team has achieved so much in such a short space of time and it’s important we acknowledge their continued success,

“A lot of the players are born and bred Novocastrians and wonderful role models, showing our local women and girls they can achieve their dreams close to home, even in a sport traditionally dominated by men.”

Hundreds of Knights fans lined King Street outside City Hall last year to celebrate the Newcastle Knights’ historic 2022 NRLW Premiership win. At that time, the team was also presented with a Key to the City by the Lord Mayor.