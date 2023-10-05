Knights fullback Tamika Upton adds NRLW Player of the Year to accolades from an incredible season

Knights fullback Tamika Upton has capped off an incredible season, named the winner of the club’s 2023 NRLW Player of the Year Award.

The players and staff walked the red carpet last night at NEX in Newcastle for the annual Knights NRLW Awards Evening to recognise their efforts throughout the season.

The room was a buzz with excitement, the team still flying high after winning their second consecutive NRLW Premiership.

Tamika took out the biggest award of the night, Player of the Year, adding to the silverware she has already collected over the past week including the Dally M Medal and her second consecutive Karen Murphy Medal.

She has also been selected on the Australian Jillaroos side for the first time in her NRLW career.

“It’s really special. I think just special to be part of such a good group and going back-to-back is very special in itself particularly with the expansion, and to be able to do it with this group is really special,” said Tamika.

Scone’s Yasmin Clydsdale picked up two accolades last night, the Gladiator of the Year Award handed out by the Once A Knight Old Boys and the Coaches Award.

Tiana Davison won the Thrive Award, Community Player of the Year was awarded to Kayla Romaniuk; Sheridan Gallagher was named Rookie of the Year and Tamika shared the spoils of the Players’ Player Award with Shanice Parker.