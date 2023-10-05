Man arrested after foot chase at Windale

Police have charged a man over an alleged chase and attempted carjacking at Windale earlier this week.

Officers spotted a man riding an unregistered dirt bike on Carona Street when they were on patrol at about 3:20pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A short time later the same yellow dirt bike was seen at a house in nearby Lachlan Street. Police found the rider at the house but he allegedly ran from officers.

It sparked a foot chase to the Pacific Highway at Bennetts Green where the man allegedly attempted to carjack a passing black Honda sedan before being apprehended by police.

After his arrest, police went back to the Lachlan Street home and searched the property. They found a firearm, an amount of methylamphetamine and seized the dirt bike.

The 22-year-old man has been charged with use unregistered registrable class A motor vehicle on road, use unregistered vehicle on road, use uninsured motor vehicle on road, never licensed person drive vehicle on road, possess prohibited drug, hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty and escape police custody.

He was refused bail.

Officers also located a 20-year-old man inside the house who was wanted by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant.