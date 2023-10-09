Traffic chaos expected for two weeks at least at Tarro

Traffic will be chaos on the New England Highway at Tarro for at least two weeks.

Transport for NSW had to quickly close the two outside lanes of the highway at Tarro over the rail bridge on the weekend after finding the bridge needed some urgent repairs.

Traffic changes had been implemented at Tarro in July after a defect was discovered during a routine, planned inspection and now repairs have to be done.

Anna Zycki, Regional Director North Transport for NSW said they had to close the two outside lanes over the weekend.

“We’ve had some expert engineers assess the bridge and they’ve provided some proposals for some repairs, but at this stage we’re not quite sure what those are but we’re doing some assessments of that information and we should have a plan this week for those repairs.

“It did happen quite quickly, but we had had some measures in place since July. We actually identified the defect in July and we’ve had that 60 km/hr speed limit in place for some time with heavy vehicles using the inner lanes and we completed the inspections again just recently that suggest we needed to take this extra measure.

“We’re working very quickly at the moment but we’re expecting that these closures will be in place for at least two weeks but we’ll know more later this week.

“At the moment we really do understand the frustration of drivers in this location, it’s a very busy part of the road network but we’re urging motorists to plan ahead, allow additional travel time for any journeys to work and school drop offs this morning and again this evening on the way home and we really do appreciate everyone’s patience while we do this.”

For the latest traffic information head to: https://www.livetraffic.com/