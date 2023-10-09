30 years on and still no answers for Allison Newstead’s family

It’s been 30 years since Allison Newstead walked out of her family home in Cessnock and was never seen alive again.

The then 17-year-old left her house to head to a café on October 6, 1993 and a few days later her body was found under sheets of iron at an abandoned colliery in Pelton, about 8-kilometres outside of Cessnock.

At the time, extensive inquiries were undertaken by local police to determine the circumstances surrounding Allison’s death, which is believed to be suspicious.

In 1994, a coronial inquest into the matter was terminated and subsequently referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

A 30-year-old man was then charged with concealing her body and perverting the course of justice, however, in 1997, was acquitted.

The cause of Allison’s death is still unknown but homicide squad detectives have formally described her death as suspicious and believe that even 30 years on there are people in the community with information about how she died.

Last year, the NSW Government announced a $750,000 reward for information into Allison’s death that remains in place.

Anyone with any information, no matter how small, is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000