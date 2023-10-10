Warners Bay Man Allegedly Caught By Police Four Times The Legal Limit

Police had to confiscate car keys to stop a man getting back behind the wheel after charging him with drink driving offences at Lake Macquarie last weekend.

A Toyota Camry caught highway patrol’s attention around 1am on Sunday after it pulled into the Bunnings carpark at Bennetts Green and then mounted a garden bed near the McDonalds.

After roadside tests returned positive results, officers say the driver voluntarily surrendered drugs and a device used to take them.

The Warners Bay man was arrested and taken back to the station at Belmont where a further breath analysis allegedly returned a high range result, four times the legal alcohol limit.

His license was immediately suspended but according to police they had to take the 52-year-old’s keys from him just to prevent him returning to his vehicle.

He will front court next month with further charges pending a formal analysis of his test results.