Man refused bail after being charged with 20 offences after pursuit at Lake Macquarie

Stolen motorbikes, drugs, cash and a crossbow were among the items seized from a home at Woodrising after a police chase across Lake Macquarie.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers were patrolling Seventh Street at Boolaroo at about 5:20pm last Friday when they attempted to stop an orange Suzuki Gya.

The vehicle failed to stop so a pursuit was initiated that continued through Booragul and Woodrising but was terminated by police after the driver allegedly collided with two vehicles in attempts to evade police.

It didn’t take long for police to pick up the scent again, finding the man at Bolton Point. After a short foot pursuit he was arrested.

Police allegedly located an amount of cash and drugs on the male when he was searched.

Officers then executed a search warrant on a Woodrising address where they allegedly located several prohibited items including a crossbow, sling shot, extendable baton, ammunition and fireworks. An amount of methamphetamine, cannabis and gamma-hydroxybutyrate, cash and five stolen motorcycles were also located at the house.

The male has been charged with 23 offences and has been refused bail until the end of October.