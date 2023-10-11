Man charged over Hunterview grassfire

Hunter Valley Police have charged a man over a grassfire near Singleton last week, during a total fire ban.

Emergency services were called to Monterey Circuit at Hunterview at around 3:50pm on October 3, with reports of the blaze and after extinguishing it, officers from the State Crime Command’s Crime Squad’s Arson Unit commenced investigations into the incident.

As part of those investigations, at around 3:45pm on Tuesday, a 23-year-old man was arrested and taken to Singleton Police Station, where he was charged with deliberately lighting the fire.

He was refused bail to appear before Scone Local Court on Wednesday and inquiries under Strike Force Tronto are continuing.