Police operation ongoing at Swansea

Police are still surrounding a house at Swansea this morning.

It’s understood a man is inside the home on Lake Road and won’t come out.

Police were called to the home at about 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon and negotiations overnight have failed to resolve the situation — police and specialist squads are sill surrounding the house with nearby residents told to remain in their homes.

Lake Road is still closed while the operation continues.

Police said there is no ongoing risk to the public, but avoid the area.