Draft plans released for second stage of cycleway project in Newcastle

Newcastle Council has released its draft plans for the next stage of the Hunter Street Trial Cycleway, which is set to link the city’s west with Hamilton.

The proposed cycleway between National Park Street and Ivy Street will run on both sides of Hunter Street, separated from other traffic. This second stage comes after the successful completion of the first stage between Worth Place and National Park Street two years ago.

Once the two stages are linked, it will create a 2km long dedicated lane for cyclists to enable commuters to connect with residents and visitors from the suburbs of Islington and Tighes Hill into the city.

President of the Newcastle Cycleways Movement Sam Reich said the project aims to address the need for safer active transport networks.

“The Hunter Street Cycleway builds towards the current best practice approach by providing a safe separated bicycle lane in each direction, between the parked cars and the footpath,

“Since the installation of the separated cycleway as part of stage one of this trial, we’ve seen an increase in the number of cyclists using Hunter Street.

“By connecting it to this second stage of the project, it will help encourage people in Mayfield, Islington, Hamilton and Wickham to take up bike riding for at least some of their short to medium trips into the city, thereby reducing traffic volumes and congestion and freeing up car parks whilst undertaking enjoyable exercise.”

Community feedback on the proposed concept plans for Hunter Street Trial Cycleway Stage 2 is open until 5pm, Wednesday 8 November 2023. Visit newcastle.nsw.gov.au/yoursay, to complete the online survey.