Police release CCTV over Dubbo stabbing that saw a Newcastle man arrested

Police are appealing for information about a fatal stabbing at Dubbo earlier this year that has seen a Newcastle man charged with murder.

Strike Force detectives have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to who was seen in the area of Margaret Street at around midnight on August 16, where a man was stabbed in the chest multiple times and died at the scene.

Police will allege the man was injured after two men entered the home and stabbed him in bed before two men who they believe went into the house fled.

Strike Force Honefoss detectives arrested and charged a 39-year-old man who remains before the courts.

As inquiries continue, investigators have now released CCTV footage of a man seen in the area at the time who they believe can assist with their inquiries.

The man depicted is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185cm tall and of a large build. He is shown wearing dark coloured shirt and shorts.

Police have also received information regarding a small white SUV seen in the area at the time.

Anyone with information about this incident, or details about the car or the man, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.