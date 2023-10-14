Hunter residents heading to the polls on Referendum day

Polls for the Referendum on whether to enshrine and Indigenous Voice to Parliament into the Constitution have now officially opened.

There are more than 7,000 booths across the country, which will remain open until 6pm.

Ahead of Saturday’s official ballot, almost 30 per cent of Australian’s have already casted their vote through either pre-poll or by returning a postal.

Across the Hunter a large chunk of enrolled voters have opted to forgo the democracy sausage and beat the queues by casting their vote early, with the Paterson electorate leading the charge with a whopping 45 per cent, followed by Lyne on 43 per cent, Hunter on 41 per cent, Shortland on 36 per cent and Newcastle on 33 per cent.

If you are heading out to vote on Saturday and are unsure where to do so, head to the Australian Electoral Commission’s website here.