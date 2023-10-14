Man at centre of Swansea siege hit with 35 charges

The man at the centre of a 45 hours siege at Swansea has been hit with 35 charges.

Officers from the Hunter Region Enforcement Squad attended a home on Lake Road at around 3pm on Wednesday and attempted to speak with the 33-year-old, who refused to leave.

In quick succession a perimeter was established and specialist police and negotiators were called in to assist.

The almost two day operation came to an end around 12pm on Friday, when the man was taken into custody. Officers then seized eight firearms from the home, including a sawn off rifle, a shotgun, a lever action rifle and five pistols.

He was taken to Belmont Police Station where he was charged with 35 offences, including

Use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention

Armed with intention to commit indictable offence

Three counts of possess unauthorised firearm

Two counts of possess unregistered firearm not pistol or prohibited firearm

Three counts of not keep firearm safely not pistol or prohibited firearm

Possess unregistered firearm prohibited firearm

Two counts of possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit

Goods suspected stolen in or on premises

Six counts of possess ammunition without holding licence or permit or authority

Five counts of possess unauthorised pistol

Three counts of not keep firearm safely pistol

Three counts of possess unregistered firearm pistol

Possess less than three unregistered firearms, one is prohibited or pistol

Two counts of possess prohibited drug

Supply prohibited drug commercial quantity

He was refused bail to appear in Newcastle Bail Court on Saturday.