Defect notices issued to vehicle during blitz at Stockton

Illegally modified vehicles were the target of a Traffic and Highway Patrol blitz at Stockton on Saturday.

Working with Transport for NSW vehicle examiners, police examined 32 vehicles on Saturday near Stockton Bridge – 22 of those were issued with red labels and grounded while the remaining 10 were given a yellow label and a specific time to drive home.

As well as the defects, police also:

conducted 125 breath tests with one male issued with a court attendance notice for mid range drink driving and driving while disqualified

out of 30 drug tests, two drivers returned a positive result

3 suspended drivers were also issued with court attendance notices

30 speeding infringements were handed out including a P1 driver detected at 83km/hr on Stockton Beach which is restricted to 40km/hr

90 infringements for defects

40 other infringements including seatbelt and mobile phone offences on Stockton Beach

Some of the offences also included a 24 year old male from Queensland was issued a court attendance notice for hinder officer, intimidate officer and offensive language after threatening to run over a Transport for NSW vehicle examiner after his vehicle was issued with a red label.